Museum Garden, Southland NZ New Zealand native garden featuring flaxes and grasses in the south coast town of Riverton, between the Museum and the estuary (the flaxes are starting to flower). Taken by Nigel today. *Click on photo to enlarge* See Restful in Riverton for photos of this location Context photo showing the garden with the estuary in the background One thought on "Museum Garden, Southland NZ" some day it would be so great to visit your beautiful country!
some day it would be so great to visit your beautiful country!
