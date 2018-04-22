Restful In Riverton

Riverton is a picturesque little town on the south coast of the South Island and is only about 10km away from Thornbury where we attended the National Ploughing Championships on Saturday 14 April. We headed to Riverton for rest and refreshments after leaving the ploughing champs. Riverton sits between a huge estuary and Foveaux Strait, a beautiful place to visit. The town is divided in two by the Riverton Bridge. Riverton, Southland, New Zealand

Riverton

Main street with the estuary to the left. Taken from the public viewing area near Riverton Bridge.

Estuary View

Estuary again but further around, closer to Riverton Bridge

Riverton Bridge with the large estuary to the right. If you drive over the bridge and turn left, and keep driving a short way, you soon look down on where the estuary meets Foveaux Strait.

Foveaux Strait lies between the South Island and Stewart Island. It is a rough stretch of water right in the middle of the Roaring Forties. Here is where the estuary meets Foveaux Strait.

Text and Photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

