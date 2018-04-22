Restful In Riverton

Riverton is a picturesque little town on the south coast of the South Island and is only about 10km away from Thornbury where we attended the National Ploughing Championships on Saturday 14 April. We headed to Riverton for rest and refreshments after leaving the ploughing champs. Riverton sits between a huge estuary and Foveaux Strait, a beautiful place to visit. The town is divided in two by the Riverton Bridge. Riverton, Southland, New Zealand

Riverton

Main street with the estuary to the left. Taken from the public viewing area near Riverton Bridge.

rsz_restful_riverton_01

Estuary View

rsz_restful_riverton_02

Estuary again but further around, closer to Riverton Bridge

rsz_restful_riverton_03

Riverton Bridge with the large estuary to the right. If you drive over the bridge and turn left, and keep driving a short way, you soon look down on where the estuary meets Foveaux Strait.

rsz_restful_riverton_04

Foveaux Strait lies between the South Island and Stewart Island. It is a rough stretch of water right in the middle of the Roaring Forties. Here is where the estuary meets Foveaux Strait.

rsz_restful_riverton_05

Text and Photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

Advertisements

4 thoughts on “Restful In Riverton

Add yours

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: