TSS Earnslaw in Queenstown

I was fortunate to see the vintage steamship TSS Earnslaw leaving Queenstown Bay for her trip to Walter Peak and a few hours later when we were at the Bath House Cafe I saw the Earnslaw steaming back to town again. When she left Queenstown she reversed out into open water from her berth staying well out on the lake but on her return she curved smoothly around the bay before heading toward her berth. Queenstown, New Zealand. Taken by Liz 27 Oct 2018

TSS Earnslaw at her berth in Queenstown, Lake Wakatipu

TSS Earnslaw reversing on Lake Wakatipu, smoke billowing from funnel

TSS Earnslaw coming back into Queenstown Bay from Walter Peak

Text and Photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

