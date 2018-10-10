Directions at Bluff

Ever since Candice at This Made Me Smile Today posted a bison weather vane I’ve been hankering to contribute my own weather vane to Weather Vane Wednesday. My problem was to find a weather vane! When we were at the port town of Bluff on Sunday I looked up at the art deco Foveaux Hotel and there on top I spotted a weather vane. Such excitement! Nigel joined in and took some photos too… just as well because I caught the north-south vane end-on and it was invisible. I’ve used two of Nigel’s photos that show both vanes.

— just found Weather Vane Wednesday isn’t happening this Wednesday … oh well, I’ll post this anyway!

Both photos by Nigel, taken 07 October 2018. Bluff, Southland, New Zealand

**Click on this first photo to enlarge**

To see the whole of this lovely art deco building, see my previous post from early September 2018.

Text by Liz, Photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)

