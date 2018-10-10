Two Boats at Bluff

On Sunday when we were at Bluff I found these two boats at the wharf, near the ship Matuku (part of which you can see in the background at the far left). I just liked them; one red-and-white and the other blue-and-white. I also liked the water between them with weedy ropes under the surface. The water lane continues out between the wharves and heads out to the main channel that leads out to the open sea.

Photos taken by Liz on 07 October 2018 at Bluff, Southland, New Zealand

Two Boats at Bluff

It was a bright day and the first photo has no light adjustment; some detail is clearer in the second shot where I’ve used basic adjustment on my cellphone.

**Click on either photo to enlarge**

Two_Boats_Bluff_01_1500w

Two_Boats_Bluff_02_1500w

Text and Photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

