Art Deco Beauties in Bluff (1)

Art Deco beauties in Bluff? You bet! This little fishing community down south, port town for Southland, has some fabulous art deco commercial buildings in the main street and they’re beauties! The colour scheme is ‘interesting’ but that’s as it should be in this port town. Never a dull moment! We visited Bluff on Tues 14 August and I’m posting the photos as an informal series.
Previous posts are: Where From Here? | Firmly Anchored | Bluff Harbour
Photos: First two taken by Liz, last one by Nigel
Art Deco in Bluff
On one side of the main street we admired the beautiful art deco architecture. On the other side we admired the sunlit cabbage trees (New Zealand native Cordyline australis). Foveaux is the name of the strait between the South Island and Stewart Island; its a one-hour ferry crossing from Bluff to Oban.
Text by Liz. Photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)
And so unexpected, for me at least. That pink is a real stand out. Very nice, Liz!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks Ellen! I’ve just finished putting together tonight’s post which will feature the pink building!
LikeLike
Wonderful post Liz. Love the pink building and the symmetrical trees!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks so much Tina! I’ll be posting in more detail about the pink building tonight.
LikeLike