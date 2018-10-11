Goodbye Junction Cafe

A favourite cafe of mine in Gore is closing on Saturday and I’ll miss it. The only cafe in town that’s on first floor level, it has great views onto the street and I like to buy chocolate lamingtons there. The staff had just got used to how I like my lamington – straight from the fridge please with no cream. The lamingtons tasted wonderful – fine sponge inside coated in chocolate icing and sprinkled all over with coconut. Unlike other lamingtons these days, these tasted just how I remember them from when I was a kid.

Gore, Southland, New Zealand

Junction Cafe, Gore

The cafe is on the first floor of H & J Smiths department store. The company started out as a drapery store in Invercargill in 1900. The Gore branch opened in 1905 and built their current store in 1913.

What they’re doing is closing the top floor. After the Christmas trading period they’ll move the soft furnishings and home linen departments to the ground floor. The store will still be carrying on albeit with no in-store cafe.

Today I had a chocolate milkshake with ice-cream. I was delighted with the colourful stripes on the container! No lamington because they’re running down their stocks and lamingtons had already run out ages ago. All photos taken today.

Its a really lovely light and airy room; especially nice in winter when sunshine is streaming into the room.

View down onto the main street from a window in Junction Cafe. See the old porridge factory over to the right in the background. Down below, you can see Gore still has the wonderful old-fashioned yellow globe lights for its pedestrian crossing. The street plantings are well maintained by Gore District Council.

H & J Smiths building from the other side of Main Street. Those are all Junction Cafe windows on the top floor.

The pedestrian crossing leads straight to H & J Smiths front entrance

Text and Photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

