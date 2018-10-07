Things People Grow (CFFC) Espaliered tree in spring bloom, apple tree I think. Photo taken from the street. For Cee’s Fun Foto Challenge: Things People Grow. Gore, Southland, New Zealand; Liz 05 Oct 2018 Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related 2 thoughts on “Things People Grow (CFFC)” Add yours Nice. It was looking much more springlike in Wellington on my walk today too LikeLike Reply Excellent. LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email.
Excellent.
