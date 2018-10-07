Ship and Marina at Bluff Bluff, Southland, New Zealand. We parked here to have our fish and chips. More photos to come of the marina and the far ship. Liz, taken 07 Oct 2018. *Click on photo to enlarge* Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related 2 thoughts on “Ship and Marina at Bluff” Add yours Yep – looks like a nice day there LikeLiked by 1 person Reply 🙂 LikeLike Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email.
Yep – looks like a nice day there
LikeLiked by 1 person
🙂
LikeLike