Ship and Marina at Bluff

bluff_ship_marina_1500w
Bluff, Southland, New Zealand. We parked here to have our fish and chips. More photos to come of the marina and the far ship. Liz, taken 07 Oct 2018. *Click on photo to enlarge*
Advertisements

2 thoughts on “Ship and Marina at Bluff

Add yours

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: