Colour in the Shade Lovely floral display in the shade; maroon Hellebores teamed with blue Corydalis. Taken by Liz in Gore Public Gardens, Southland, New Zealand on 23 September 2018 Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related 7 thoughts on “Colour in the Shade” Add yours Hellebores are some of my favourite flowers, but the corydalis is stealing their limelight – or perhaps that should be bluelight! Lovely. LikeLike Reply Very pretty! You do seem to find so many pretty flowers. LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Thanks Candice! We’re fortunate that the public gardens in Gore have a really good variety of plants. LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Love the color combos! 💙💜💙 LikeLiked by 2 people Reply Such a pretty shade of blue! Gorgeous! LikeLiked by 2 people Reply Thank you, yes it sure is a lovely blue! LikeLiked by 1 person Reply 🙂 LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email.
Hellebores are some of my favourite flowers, but the corydalis is stealing their limelight – or perhaps that should be bluelight! Lovely.
LikeLike
Very pretty! You do seem to find so many pretty flowers.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks Candice! We’re fortunate that the public gardens in Gore have a really good variety of plants.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love the color combos! 💙💜💙
LikeLiked by 2 people
Such a pretty shade of blue! Gorgeous!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you, yes it sure is a lovely blue!
LikeLiked by 1 person
🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person