Which Way Challenge: Door

This door is alarmed. Please do not enter. Sign on side door when entering H&J Smiths department store in Gore, Southland, New Zealand. I took the photo a few days ago and thought I’d join in this challenge for fun. (I found out about it through Chateaux des Fleurs who posted a Go Your Own Way sign.)

Poor alarmed door… better give it some peace and quiet! 🙂

Which Way Challenge: September 27, 2018

Text and photo by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

