Which Way Challenge: Door

This door is alarmed. Please do not enter. Sign on side door when entering H&J Smiths department store in Gore, Southland, New Zealand. I took the photo a few days ago and thought I’d join in this challenge for fun. (I found out about it through Chateaux des Fleurs who posted a Go Your Own Way sign.)
Poor alarmed door… better give it some peace and quiet! 🙂
Which Way Challenge: September 27, 2018
Text and photo by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)
Advertisements
Hahaha! It seems more paranoid than alarmed. Love it. Thanks so much for joining in. 😊
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, you’re right!!! My pleasure as I just happened to have that photo to hand 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well then, it was kismet. 😃
LikeLiked by 1 person
nice find and I like the section of door you gave us here!
And I like how the words are in blue vs the red and white we usually see
also, a couple of weeks ago my hubs and I made an alarm go off – we studied the door and the walls – no sign. and then we opened it to the alarm sound., yikes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That would give you a shock! Pretty mean there was no warning sign… like you were being set up!
LikeLiked by 1 person
yeah – it worked out ok tho
🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person