Which Way Challenge: Door

Alarmed_Door

This door is alarmed. Please do not enter. Sign on side door when entering H&J Smiths department store in Gore, Southland, New Zealand. I took the photo a few days ago and thought I’d join in this challenge for fun. (I found out about it through Chateaux des Fleurs who posted a  Go Your Own Way  sign.)

Poor alarmed door… better give it some peace and quiet! 🙂

Which Way Challenge: September 27, 2018

Text and photo by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

 

 

7 thoughts on “Which Way Challenge: Door

  2. nice find and I like the section of door you gave us here!
    And I like how the words are in blue vs the red and white we usually see
    also, a couple of weeks ago my hubs and I made an alarm go off – we studied the door and the walls – no sign. and then we opened it to the alarm sound., yikes.

