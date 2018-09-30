Which Way: Close To Home

Which Way is a fascinating challenge at so many levels. It runs for a week from when it was posted on 27 September and my first entry was an alarmed door. Now I’m sharing a few photos of a street that’s near where we live in Gore, Southland, New Zealand
Close To Home
When walking into Gore from home, sometimes we walk along this tree-lined street. We took these four photos on 15 September, the first three by Nigel
The photo below was taken by me (re-posting it). That’s a water tower at the end of the street, part of a processing facility for the town water supply.
I’ve previously published photos of the same street taken on 15 May (late autumn in New Zealand). The sun was shining and the tree branches cast wonderful shadows on the newly trimmed hedge: Screening When Its Sunny
Text by Liz, Photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)
The blossoms are so pretty, but what catches my eye the most is that amazing hedge! I wouldn’t like the job of keeping that in order.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I met the guy who trimmed the hedge, he was a real good sort and did an excellent job. He was cleaning up the hedge for the owner after others had done a poor job in the past.
LikeLike
There are so many cherry blossoms! What a pretty neighborhood.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We were hoping to visit another daffodil site today (Sunday) but the weather is rainy. The site is only open Fri, Sat, Sun so sadly it’ll have to wait. Fingers crossed for next weekend!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Close to home” is a terrific idea
Your town looks like a great place to stroll. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
On a fine day we love to walk into town from home 🙂
LikeLike
I love the pictures so much!! Ahhh do you live in New Zealand? I’ve alwaayss wanted to go there. 😁xxx
LikeLiked by 1 person
In that case I do hope that you can visit some time, I’m sure you wouldn’t be disappointed! 🙂 Where are you from?
LikeLike