Which Way: Close To Home

Which Way is a fascinating challenge at so many levels. It runs for a week from when it was posted on 27 September and my first entry was an alarmed door. Now I’m sharing a few photos of a street that’s near where we live in Gore, Southland, New Zealand

Close To Home

When walking into Gore from home, sometimes we walk along this tree-lined street. We took these four photos on 15 September, the first three by Nigel

The photo below was taken by me (re-posting it). That’s a water tower at the end of the street, part of a processing facility for the town water supply.

I’ve previously published photos of the same street taken on 15 May (late autumn in New Zealand). The sun was shining and the tree branches cast wonderful shadows on the newly trimmed hedge: Screening When Its Sunny

Text by Liz, Photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)

