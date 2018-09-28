Pink Succession

maple_glen_magnolia_flower_900w
Pink magnolia flower, bud and petals at Maple Glen Gardens, Southland, New Zealand. Taken by Nigel, 15 September 2018. #InThePink for Square In September hosted by BeckyB

 

Advertisements

9 thoughts on “Pink Succession

Add yours

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: