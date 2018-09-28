Pink Succession Pink magnolia flower, bud and petals at Maple Glen Gardens, Southland, New Zealand. Taken by Nigel, 15 September 2018. #InThePink for Square In September hosted by BeckyB Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related 9 thoughts on “Pink Succession” Add yours A little pink wonder! LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Isn’t it just? I was delighted Nigel managed to capture the detail 🙂 LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Beautiful. Like a painting LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Thank you! We won’t have them much longer so its wonderful to enjoy them now! LikeLike Reply I’ll have to remember to share mine in a few months! LikeLiked by 1 person Reply I’ll have to hold you to that 🙂 LikeLike Reply Making a note in my blog diary now!!! LikeLiked by 1 person Reply I’m VERY impressed 🙂 LikeLike Reply Only way to remember things!! LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email.
A little pink wonder!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Isn’t it just? I was delighted Nigel managed to capture the detail 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Beautiful. Like a painting
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you! We won’t have them much longer so its wonderful to enjoy them now!
LikeLike
I’ll have to remember to share mine in a few months!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ll have to hold you to that 🙂
LikeLike
Making a note in my blog diary now!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m VERY impressed 🙂
LikeLike
Only way to remember things!!
LikeLiked by 1 person