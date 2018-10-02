Which Way: Driving Home

On Sunday Nigel and I drove to Fortrose on the south coast for a lunchtime feed of whitebait fritters. We had a more leisurely drive on the way back and stopped at a few places so I could record some of the waypoints 🙂

Taking these photos was inspired by the Which Way Photo Challenge

We’d barely left the cafe when I had Nigel pull over so that I could photo the big sign I’d seen as we approached Fortrose. From here its only a few hundred metres to the turn-off where the cafe is, you can see Toetoes Estuary on the right.

Waypoint 1

Which Way? In the case of Curio Bay its Either Way…

fortrose_large_sign_01

fortrose_large_sign_02

Waypoint 2

Our next stop was Middleton Road and I’ve already blogged these photos.

Waypoint 3

I wanted to get photos here at Robinhood Road and Nigel helped out with some great shots. This road sign was taken by him…

robinhood_road_01

In the photo below Nigel is taking a picture of the mirror (there to assist drivers to see approaching traffic that they must give way to)

robinhood_road_02

He took a great shot…

robinhood_road_03

I couldn’t resist a selfie…

robinhood_road_04

Robinhood Rd is a no exit road, with a property for sale somewhere along it

robinhood_road_05

Its a gravel road, servicing farms and farming families

robinhood_road_06

Waypoint 4

Nigel got a shot of me walking down the road to photograph a country driveway. Its springtime so there’s sheep and lambs everywhere

farm_driveway_01

Its not unfamiliar. We visited the property years ago when it was up for sale

farm_driveway_02

Don’t you love these tussocks? Our Southland sub-species is much finer than the North Island tussock. That’s why it flows so beautifully, looks like its just been shampooed!

Below: same driveway. Native flax on the left, tussock on the right. In between you can see the RAPID number (Rural Address Property Identification)

farm_driveway_03

On the opposite side of the road is the turn-out for the rural postie to deliver mail to the letterbox

farm_driveway_04

Returning to the other side and slightly further up the hill, on the same property, are these wonderful old trees shaped by the strong winds that roar through

farm_trees_01
See which way the wind blows!

Waypoint 5

Small country town of Wyndham. The arrows here leave you in no doubt that we drive on the left in New Zealand. I love the colourful display of tulips!

wyndham_intersection_01

As long as you’re to the left of the tulips, either way is quite ok!!!

wyndham_intersection_02

To see more of Wyndham, see my posts on the town of Wyndham

Other posts I’ve done for the Which Way Photo Challenge

Which Way Challenge: Door  :  featuring a photo of an alarmed door in Gore

Which Way: Close To Home  :  a blossom-filled street near our home in Gore

Text by Liz, Photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)

