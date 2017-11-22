Roses and Rosemary

Roses, rosemary and lots of trees thrive in the old cemetery in North Dunedin, New Zealand. Its a very pleasant and interesting place to visit and has an appealing informal, rustic, Olde World feel. The photos are displayed in the same order in which I took them so I hope you enjoy this little exploration.
Photo above: In memory of John Griffiths
Late Captain S.S. Taranaki
Born Pwllheli, Carnarvon, North Wales
Died 18 August 1877
Aged 58 Years
These last two photos show rampant rosemary bursting out of its confines!
With so much loss of habitat in urban areas, they say cemeteries, are a great place for supporting wildlife too. Apparently the word ‘cemetery’ comes from the Greek for ‘sleeping place’!
