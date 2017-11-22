Roses and Rosemary

Roses, rosemary and lots of trees thrive in the old cemetery in North Dunedin, New Zealand. Its a very pleasant and interesting place to visit and has an appealing informal, rustic, Olde World feel. The photos are displayed in the same order in which I took them so I hope you enjoy this little exploration.

rsz_dun_nth_cemetery_01Photo above: In memory of  John Griffiths
Late Captain S.S. Taranaki
Born Pwllheli, Carnarvon, North Wales
Died 18 August 1877
Aged 58 Years

btyPhoto taken by Nigel

These last two photos show rampant rosemary bursting out of its confines!

Text and photos by Exploring Colour (2017) unless otherwise attributed

 

 

 

One thought on “Roses and Rosemary

Add yours

