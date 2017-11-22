Roses and Rosemary

Roses, rosemary and lots of trees thrive in the old cemetery in North Dunedin, New Zealand. Its a very pleasant and interesting place to visit and has an appealing informal, rustic, Olde World feel. The photos are displayed in the same order in which I took them so I hope you enjoy this little exploration.

Photo above: In memory of John Griffiths

Late Captain S.S. Taranaki

Born Pwllheli, Carnarvon, North Wales

Died 18 August 1877

Aged 58 Years

Photo taken by Nigel

These last two photos show rampant rosemary bursting out of its confines!

Text and photos by Exploring Colour (2017) unless otherwise attributed



Advertisements