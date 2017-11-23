Celebrating Colour

Spontaneous sharing and celebration of colour. Enjoy!

This photo is from the Mere Colours post published by Joanne Koo of Singapore yesterday on her blog Pot Gardening. She took this photo while at an exhibition called For Better Endings, New Beginnings, an art exhibition by Yellow Ribbon Project that was held at the Singapore Art Museum II in October 2017.

At the Yellow Ribbon Project Facebook Page they shared a post from Singapore Art Museum showing a photo of the curators and said: “These curators make weekly visits to Changi Prison and Changi Women’s Prison to guide inmate artists in their creative processes.”

The annual Yellow Ribbon Community Art Exhibition is presented by the Singapore Prison Service, in partnership with the Singapore Art Museum.

Please note: The very last photo in today’s post is also by Joanne Koo and taken at the same Exhibition

Dunedin Street Tree taken by me, April 2017 (autumn in NZ). Warehouse Precinct, Dunedin, New Zealand

Coloured pencils fence at a kindergarten. Photo: Pixabay/Cornelia Schneider-Frank, Germany

From Indigo – Fermentation Vat by Micky V. Schoelzke, on his blog L’Atelier de Micky, published June 29, 2017.

“On the left, a french merino skein (2 baths of over an hour) and on the right, the same thing but with a tie and dye effect that works really well in these kind of vats. In the middle is a ball of very fine wool that spent a whole night in the vat after 2 shorter dips (about an hour).”

[This is a photo I’d put aside for my previous Indigo Colour Post but Micky’s permission didn’t come through in time.]

Echium wildpretii in its native environment, Tenerife, Canary Islands. Photo: Pixabay/Cornelia Schneider-Frank, Germany

This plant is grown in the Dunedin Botanic Gardens and I adore its tall pink flower spikes and silver foliage. I’ll do a post on this plant in the near future and I’ll share more photos with you then!

When gardening at our last property, I used to sometimes dig up one of these wonderful copper-coloured beetles. I sent the photo to experts who identified it as Megadromus meritus, one of the ground beetles (Family:Carabidae)

Beautiful double rainbow taken by Nigel at our last property at Papatowai in the Catlins, Clutha, New Zealand

Try to be a rainbow in someone’s cloud — Maya Angelou

Quote taken from a very colourful blog-post that I found today via Joanne Koo’s blog. Bright colourful images and colour-related quotes!

This is the second photo from Joanne Koo’s post Mere Colours, taken at the For Better Endings, New Beginnings Exhibition at Singapore Art Museum II in October 2017.

Posted by Exploring Colour (2017). Images taken by me, Nigel, or by other photographers as attributed and used with permission.

