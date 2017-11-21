Buried in Roses

Literally. There’s an old cemetery in North Dunedin beautifully situated alongside the Dunedin Botanic Gardens arboretum and near Lovelock Bush. We went there for the first time two or three weeks ago and were charmed by the old graves with their statues and little rusting railings, the trees, and the roses just coming into bloom. Soon after, Ted Jennings from South Carolina posted a photo of an old cemetery in Charleston and it inspired me to have a go myself here in Dunedin. “GO !!!!” said Ted, so finally on Sunday evening 19 Nov, I was able to get Nigel to take me back to the old cemetery…
Not familiar with the cemetery, I didn’t know where to start and also short on time with the sun setting, I rushed around erratically with my cellphone camera.
And found this.
It was charming, buried as it was under the rampant rose. I carefully stepped over the low railing and stole up to the hidden headstone, edging my way in and gingerly pushing away the prickly rose stems. And what did I see? …
How delightful! Hidden by the rose foliage was … a rose !!!!
There was no hint on the epitaph to suggest that the deceased had any interest in roses. So what was I able to decipher?
The first detail I could read was the name… JOHN BROWN
And I could make out fairly easily that John Brown was “A native of Kilmarnock, Scotland” and that he died in October, 1883 “Aged 48 years“.
John Brown was “Many years clerk and storekeeper at the Lunatic Asylum Dunedin” and the memorial was “erected by the officers and staff of the institution as a mark of the respect and esteem in which he was held by them”.
RIP John Brown
Posted by Exploring Colour (2017)
A fascinating find. Still no explanation why there is a rose on the headstone and now there are roses growing around it.
The rose on the headstone was a big surprise to me. Its a mystery… but a delightful find 🙂
Nice way to go, being buried by roses. Hidden treasures being reclaimed by nature I guess.
I’m posting another cemetery post tonight but then back to normal. This was just a little challenge to see what I could put together from visiting the old cemetery and its been really interesting to do!
Quite a find, & interesting piece of social history!
That’s right, yes, I was very surprised to find it. I’d forgotten they used to use the phrase ‘lunatic asylum’! Such quaint and strange language!
And that is exactly why I love old cemeteries. The history, stories, and of course the imagery. Wonderful article.
Thanks for being the catalyst to get me going on that little adventure Ted!
Before we went crazy, sold everything,and moved to photograph wildlife Ellen and I had many great adventures like that right close to home.
In a way, perhaps they’re the best kind to have! Glad you two ‘went crazy’ though – its so wonderful you made the move!
The detail on some of the old grave markers is fascinating. I love the rose connection here and am glad you explored under the vines.
Thanks Ellen, it gave me such a delightful surprise!
What a lovely place to lie under a stone carved with a rose in soil sustaining exquisite live roses. I hope he sleeps easy in his lovely eternal bed.
Welcome and thanks for your visit Osyth, and for the lovely comment left on Jodi’s blog re the Four Seasons post 🙂
An intriguing hint of a half forgotten story.
