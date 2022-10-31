Birthday time.. mine! I found this giant sundial this morning in Cromwell, Central Otago. Nigel 6’3″ is with the dial in the 2nd photo. Hardly any roses are out yet and yet I found a “Celebration” rose! Plus the mountain clock way above Alexandra – which I photographed on our way here on Saturday.

“So teach us to count our days/ that we may gain a wise heart.” (Psalm 90:12) ~I hadn’t noticed this particular Bible verse until Bishop Jake Owensby included it in discussion at his excellent blog. In one of his posts that reference the verse he said, “So, I receive each day, each moment as a gift. As a gift from an immortal love.” And I’m happy to adopt that same attitude, with gratitude, as I turn 58 today!

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)