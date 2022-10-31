Gold miners massively transformed Central Otago, building incredible water systems to sluice hill faces and access gold. We did a wonderful walk today at Bannockburn, through the sluicings to Stewart Town. And wild thyme is everywhere.. Decision Thyme! New Zealand.
Decision Thyme
Text/photo by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)
Frost’s poem came to my mind, too. It works just as well here as in his woods.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It really does! 🙂
LikeLike
Ha ha, decision thyme! I hope paid homage to Robert Frost and took the road less travelled 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
We did! we took the narrow path 🙂
LikeLike