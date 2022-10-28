I thought you may enjoy these WHITE tulips! ~note the beautiful lemony multi-petal beauties in the 2nd photo, they’re lovely and fluffy-looking, making me think of meringue 😀 Edendale area, Southland, New Zealand 22 October.

The enormously-wide expanse of tulips is breathtaking!

~ click on the panorama to enlarge

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)