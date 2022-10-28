White Tulips

I thought you may enjoy these WHITE tulips! ~note the beautiful lemony multi-petal beauties in the 2nd photo, they’re lovely and fluffy-looking, making me think of meringue 😀 Edendale area, Southland, New Zealand 22 October.

The enormously-wide expanse of tulips is breathtaking!
~ click on the panorama to enlarge

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)

  1. As much as I enjoy white flowers, fields of pure white tulips don’t please me as much as the colored ones. On the other hand, that yellow and white combination is lemon-meringue pie evoking, and perfectly beautiful. I’d love to have some of those in a bouquet.

