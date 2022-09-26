Wild Thyme | Wild Thorns Commissioners Track, East Roxburgh. Thyme, rose thorns. 25 Sept. New Zealand Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related 2 thoughts on “Wild Thyme | Wild Thorns” Add yours Any mention of wild thyme always brings this song to mind. LikeLiked by 1 person Reply That’s very lovely.. thank you! O the summer time has come And the trees are sweetly bloomin’ And the wild mountain thyme Grows around the bloomin’ heather Will ye go Lassie Go? LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email. Notify me of new posts via email. Δ
Any mention of wild thyme always brings this song to mind.
That’s very lovely.. thank you!
O the summer time has come
And the trees are sweetly bloomin’
And the wild mountain thyme
Grows around the bloomin’ heather
Will ye go
Lassie
Go?
