Wild Thyme | Wild Thorns

Commissioners Track, East Roxburgh. Thyme, rose thorns. 25 Sept. New Zealand

2 thoughts on “Wild Thyme | Wild Thorns

Add yours

    1. That’s very lovely.. thank you!

      O the summer time has come
      And the trees are sweetly bloomin’
      And the wild mountain thyme
      Grows around the bloomin’ heather
      Will ye go
      Lassie
      Go?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: