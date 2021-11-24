Oddities found, local walk 28 Oct. Tapanui, West Otago. New Zealand.
- Rooster on tall pole by an entrance
- Letterbox (next-door property to the rooster)
- Cool gabion letterbox on another street
- After taking pics of a beech tree.. the tree stared back at me
Click on any photo to enlarge.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)
Isn’t it fun what one can see when one looks?
Just taking a walk on a different route can pay dividends!
A little album of oddities, what a fun idea!
It was cool to find these! 😀
😊
😀
