Oddities Found

Oddities found, local walk 28 Oct. Tapanui, West Otago. New Zealand.

  1. Rooster on tall pole by an entrance
  2. Letterbox (next-door property to the rooster)
  3. Cool gabion letterbox on another street
  4. After taking pics of a beech tree.. the tree stared back at me

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)

