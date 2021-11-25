Pink Perfection

This gorgeous pink hawthorn put on a great spring display, just up the street from us. It’s finished now but these photos were taken 27 and 28 October, and 03 Nov (last photo). Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand. Click on any photo to enlarge.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)

4 thoughts on “Pink Perfection

  1. Wow, that is a really beauty, Liz, and a popping pink along with it being perfect. Your close ups reveal such a complex flower—and so many! Are those bees in the air in your first image?

    1. That’s interesting Peter, I think it probably is a selection of Midland Hawthorn. I’m aware of a pink form sold as ‘Pauls Scarlet’ here in NZ, and looking at that just now.. I see it’s described as Crataegus laevigata ‘Pauls Scarlet’ so it does indeed appear to be the Midland Hawthorn. Thank you 🙂

