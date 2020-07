My last three photos from Oamaru, taken 24 July 2020.

Waitaki District, New Zealand

1. Signpost of things to see – what to do in Oamaru!

2 and 3. The Victorian Rail Overbridge.

Click on any photo to enlarge

Overbridge route to town.

Looking back toward the sea.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)