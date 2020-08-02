I haven’t quite finished Oamaru… although I’ve shared all my photos there’s a lovely set taken by Nigel to share with y’all! On the Friday afternoon, 24 July, there came a time when Nigel finished his appointments and I suggested we go for a drive into the country – a random drive with no prior planning. So off we went and on our way back to town we came across this wetland that we hadn’t previously been aware of. The sun had already gone from the walking track and I chose to stay in the car but Nigel was able to have a look around and here is the first of two posts I’ll publish from his photos.

Oamaru, Waitaki, New Zealand

Devils Bridge Wetland, Oamaru

Click on any photo to enlarge

The group of birds on the water below are scaup. Behind them is the rock formation shown in the first and second photos of this post. The house is a handy reference point in the following photos.

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2020)