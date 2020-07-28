Round Oamaru

Some photos taken by me ’round Oamaru on Friday 24 July 2020.
Oamaru, Waitaki District, New Zealand.

1. Native plant bursting through ‘porthole’ in steel fence (fence visible in photo 4).
2. My wonderful hot chocolate at Steam cafe.
3. Railway that crosses the main street, then curves round to the seafront.
4. Miniature streets – young children ride their bikes or scooters here 🙂

oamaru_porthole

oamaru_hotchoc

oamaru_railway

oamaru_bikepark

In the children’s park above you can just see a little white dot on top of one of the fenceposts (behind the RH boulder). A gull I’d already photographed, still sitting there, he/she seemed to like the perch. Here’s my photos:

oamaru_gull_01

oamaru_gull_02

I think it’s a young one, it got nervous when another bird flew near and let out a high-pitched baby-sounding squawk. It seemed quite unfazed by me though.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2020)

