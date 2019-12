In my last post I showed Nigel photographing the back wall of the Leviathan Hotel from a carpark entrance. He had his Olympus Digital camera with him so was able to get decent shots of the play of sunlight on the old uneven brick wall. He took these photos on Sat 07 Dec 2019. We were fortunate to come across this interplay of light, shape and texture at the right time. Dunedin, New Zealand.

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)