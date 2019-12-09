Pink Bales, and White

A couple of days ago I shared a photo taken by me of distant pink silage bales and I mentioned that Nigel had taken photos with his Olympus digital camera. Here are Nigel’s photos which are far more detailed than mine. As I said then, pink wrap shows a donation has been made toward the fight against breast cancer.

First two photos taken 07 Dec between Manuka Gorge and the Highway 8 / Highway 1 intersection. This was the Lawrence – Milton leg of our trip to Dunedin.

More groups of pink bales on the same farm. In this photo you can see the Mt Stuart Wind Farm in the background.

Coming home yesterday on a completely different route we found another group of pink bales. Photo taken by Nigel 08 Dec 2019.

On the outskirts of Milton I spotted these white bales almost glowing as the light grew dim and drizzle set in. Nigel observed they look like marshmallows and made me laugh! Photo taken by me 08 Dec 2019.

In 2017 I posted a photo of a group of yellow bales taken between Waihola and Dunedin.

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)