The Bricks Spoke

I was out wandering streets in Dunedin Central with my dearly beloved, just enjoying “being”, when the time of day and location worked brilliantly together, and a brick wall stopped us in our tracks. Wow! The light was playing on the uneven bricks and giving this pixellated arty show just for us! We both reached for our cameras and set to work!

The brick wall is the back of an old hotel – the Leviathan Heritage Hotel and we’re admiring it from the carpark entrance right beside the wall.

This was as great to see as any art installation!

Dunedin, New Zealand. Photos by Liz, taken Sat 07 Dec 2019.

I’m getting my cellphone shots online as an introduction, and I’ll post Nigel’s photos in a separate post.

Click on ANY photo to enlarge.

We were just fizzing with excitement at the stunning show 🙂

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)