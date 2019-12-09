The Bricks Spoke

I was out wandering streets in Dunedin Central with my dearly beloved, just enjoying “being”, when the time of day and location worked brilliantly together, and a brick wall stopped us in our tracks. Wow! The light was playing on the uneven bricks and giving this pixellated arty show just for us! We both reached for our cameras and set to work!

The brick wall is the back of an old hotel – the  Leviathan Heritage Hotel  and we’re admiring it from the carpark entrance right beside the wall.

This was as great to see as any art installation!

Dunedin, New Zealand. Photos by Liz, taken Sat 07 Dec 2019.

I’m getting my cellphone shots online as an introduction, and I’ll post Nigel’s photos in a separate post.

Click on ANY photo to enlarge.

brick_patterns_dun_01_1000w

brick_patterns_dun_02_1000w

brick_patterns_dun_03_1000w

brick_patterns_dun_04_1000w

brick_patterns_dun_05_1000w

We were just fizzing with excitement at the stunning show 🙂

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

One thought on “The Bricks Spoke

Add yours

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: