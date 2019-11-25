Sunday we were off early to visit Dunedin and arrived wanting rest and refreshments. I remembered that the Careys Bay Historic Hotel (Victorian pub) had been done up and I’d read good things about it so we headed there. Just loved it! The kind bar manager allowed us in early – we enjoyed hot drinks and mouth-wateringly wonderful orange chocolate cake.

Careys Bay is next-door to Port Chalmers, Dunedin, New Zealand.

We visited on Sunday 24 November 2019.

These photos all taken by Liz.

Careys Bay is right beside the Otago Harbour so you expect a nautical theme.

b&w study of the view out the front window.

Chandelier in a private room, again in b&w.

Exterior view of the historic hotel.

Enthusiasm for our orange chocolate cake meant I nearly forgot to take a photo.

Had to include the following accidental shots. I wandered outside and was surprised how clearly I could see Nigel through the window. Got my cellphone but he got distracted by a fly. Neither photo is posed and I simply had no idea how many reflections I’d captured. Me and lots of plants, magically added into the scene!

Charmed by the Chain.

Matching woven, conical hanging baskets hung along the side of the hotel.

Careys Bay

From Careys Bay you easily see the big container cranes at Port Chalmers.

The native NZ planting along the waterfront has great variety, very special.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)