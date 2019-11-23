Azaleas and Daisy Path

colours (general), nature (flowers), nature (plants), parks and gardens
blossom, bright, color, colour, colours (general), flora, garden, nature (flowers), nature (plants), new zealand, park, parks and gardens, path, seasons, southland, spring, yellow
Oh how lovely! Gracie would be very pleased!
LikeLiked by 1 person
After a few sunny days here, cold rains have returned to Paris, so your bright colors, Liz, are especially welcome to me this morning. Thanks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, I know what that’s like. It’s a real pleasure that I can add some colour 🙂
LikeLike
Hey Mike, if you’re interested in an even brighter colour shot take a look at this sunset that’s like hot lava flowing through the sky. I was pretty taken with it! https://lindaleinen.com/2019/11/22/the-last-sunset/
LikeLike
Wow. That sky looked like molten lava.
LikeLiked by 1 person