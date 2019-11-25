Edgeland Teleprompter Incantation by James Robinson

james_robinson_artist_1200w
Port Chalmers artist James Robinson with 8mx3.5m work in home studio. Tribute to current NZ poet laureate David Eggleton. Liz, 24 Nov 2019. Click on photo to enlarge. Artist website

