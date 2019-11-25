Edgeland Teleprompter Incantation by James Robinson Port Chalmers artist James Robinson with 8mx3.5m work in home studio. Tribute to current NZ poet laureate David Eggleton. Liz, 24 Nov 2019. Click on photo to enlarge. Artist website Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related One thought on “Edgeland Teleprompter Incantation by James Robinson” Add yours A wonderful composition LikeLike Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email. Notify me of new posts via email.
A wonderful composition
LikeLike