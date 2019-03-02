So Simple to Return My Book

I had to return a book to Invercargill Public Library today and its never been easier. You put your book(s) on the designated returns shelf and a nearby computer display confirms that the book has been discharged from your record. Other people who come along can then take the book out if they want to, reducing re-shelving time by library staff. What a great system! Invercargill, Southland, New Zealand
Text and photo by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)
Great idea. In Winnipeg some of the libraries have Smart Lockers in a row just outside their main doors. You order your book beforehand online and pick it up by swiping your library card at the locker to open it and get your book. If they added the shelving return like in your photo, that would be great.
Very clever. Here in the US, we drop books into a opening in the wall and the book drop into the bin on the other side, waiting to be processed.
Looks like a great system, Liz.
