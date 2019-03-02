So Simple to Return My Book

I had to return a book to Invercargill Public Library today and its never been easier. You put your book(s) on the designated returns shelf and a nearby computer display confirms that the book has been discharged from your record. Other people who come along can then take the book out if they want to, reducing re-shelving time by library staff. What a great system! Invercargill, Southland, New Zealand

inv_library_returns

Text and photo by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

Advertisements

3 thoughts on “So Simple to Return My Book

Add yours

  1. Great idea. In Winnipeg some of the libraries have Smart Lockers in a row just outside their main doors. You order your book beforehand online and pick it up by swiping your library card at the locker to open it and get your book. If they added the shelving return like in your photo, that would be great.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: