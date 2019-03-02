So Simple to Return My Book

I had to return a book to Invercargill Public Library today and its never been easier. You put your book(s) on the designated returns shelf and a nearby computer display confirms that the book has been discharged from your record. Other people who come along can then take the book out if they want to, reducing re-shelving time by library staff. What a great system! Invercargill, Southland, New Zealand

Text and photo by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

