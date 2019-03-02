Waipapa Point, Ways(2)

Wild and free but beware the hazardous sea at Waipapa Point. More sea, more paths plus photos of severely windshorn trees, victims of gale salt-laden winds. The photos are taken by me 17 Feb 2019 except for the two close-up tree photos taken by Nigel during our 2014 visit. Continues: Waipapa Point, Ways

For: Which Way Challenge – Feb 28, 2019

As we drove into the carpark I asked Nigel to stop by the barrier so that I could take some photos out of the window (it was very windy). To the right is one of the paths to the Waipapa Point lighthouse – the path that stays closest to the ocean. The sign is a tsunami hazard sign (the sign detail is just like another one I photographed near Stirling Point lighthouse, Bluff). The long line of white-water continues right in to the rocky shore as you can see in the second photo taken a little bit further along.

This is a side-path accessed from the more inland walkway to the lighthouse. We didn’t go down there this visit. The path goes to an historic area with severely windshorn macrocarpa trees.

When we visited in 2014 we went down the side-path and the following two photos of the windshorn macrocarpa trees were taken by Nigel during that visit.

Lastly, here is my vertical version of the side-path.

Text and photos by Liz except the close-up tree photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

Advertisements