Pretty Colours

I never know when I’m going to suddenly chance upon some colours that stop me in my tracks.. I guess that’s why I’m always on the lookout for them. On Saturday in Invercargill I was blessed with two stand-out colour moments!
Invercargill, Southland, New Zealand. Taken 02 March 2019
At the rose garden near the Queens Park entrance I found a beautiful rose named Amberlight. Its colour is generally described as apricot, amber and pink. It was a stand-out and I loved it!
Here’s a photo of the info label that was with it..
Later, we returned to the city centre to re-visit a favourite cafe and I passed a young lady wearing a colourful top who had made herself comfortable on top of a wall and looked so relaxed I didn’t wish to disturb her. We entered the cafe, ordered and sat down and she was still there. I felt that I really wanted a photo very much so I popped out and asked if I could take a photo for my blog Exploring Colour. She was really gracious about my request and resumed her original position so that I could take a photo.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)
Fun beautiful color!
My eyes are happy!
I love the way the colours of the rose graduate into each other – that pink blush to the edges of the petals – makes the flower really glow!
Exactly Ann, it does really glow!
The rose is a lovely colour and I like the arrangement of its petals – there’s a hint of yin and yan.
There is Susan.. thank you!
