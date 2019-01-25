What Happens in Dunedin?

I browsed the noticeboard in Dunedin Public Library when we visited the city on Thurs 17 January and found many interesting events. The posters were attractive and colourful and I had this idea of taking a photo of each one that I liked and then posting them on my blog as a snap-shot of Dunedin life.
Shown in the order that I took the photos. Dunedin, New Zealand
Now that I’ve tried writing one or two, I wonder if I should enter a poem(s) in this competition?
I suggested to Nigel that we go and visit Macandrew Bay Library, which we did. It’ll be the subject of a post some time…
Art Fibre Exhibition is the one we went to and I posted Food and Fibre, After Dinner and Fruit and Veg as a result.
Text and Photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)
I would choose the Poetry slam!
Good for you Pepix 🙂
Art, photography. poetry….it sounds like paradise for a creative person like you, Liz. 🙂
Thank you Mike, its always hard to leave Dunedin!
Wow, there’s a lot going on 😀
Its so easy to spend time in Dunedin. Its a vibrant city with lots of things going on and plenty of good cafes as well 🙂
