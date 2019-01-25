What Happens in Dunedin?

I browsed the noticeboard in Dunedin Public Library when we visited the city on Thurs 17 January and found many interesting events. The posters were attractive and colourful and I had this idea of taking a photo of each one that I liked and then posting them on my blog as a snap-shot of Dunedin life.

Shown in the order that I took the photos. Dunedin, New Zealand

Now that I’ve tried writing one or two, I wonder if I should enter a poem(s) in this competition?

dun_notices_01

I suggested to Nigel that we go and visit Macandrew Bay Library, which we did. It’ll be the subject of a post some time…

dun_notices_02

dun_notices_03

dun_notices_04

dun_notices_05

dun_notices_06

dun_notices_07

dun_notices_08

Art Fibre Exhibition is the one we went to and I posted Food and Fibre, After Dinner and Fruit and Veg as a result.

dun_notices_09

dun_notices_10

Text and Photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

