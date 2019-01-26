Drink Lane’s Bottled Sunshine. This delightful old-fashioned milk bar is on a street in Gore and I’ve been wanting to visit ever since I spotted it in late December. Yesterday I got there during the day and took photos of the outside before venturing into the shop. I don’t remember seeing such an authentic old milk bar that’s still open to the public!

Sunbeam Milk Bar

Gore, Southland, New Zealand. Photos taken by Liz 25 January 2019

I bought some chocolate and met the owner Ted Cooney.

We chatted a wee bit and I found that his grandparents had come to New Zealand from Ireland. The inside was quite sparse and I didn’t take photos, it was the outside I’d really wanted to capture. It was a bonus that Ted kindly allowed me to take his photograph for my post.

Text/photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

Advertisements