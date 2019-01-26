Drink Lane’s Bottled Sunshine. This delightful old-fashioned milk bar is on a street in Gore and I’ve been wanting to visit ever since I spotted it in late December. Yesterday I got there during the day and took photos of the outside before venturing into the shop. I don’t remember seeing such an authentic old milk bar that’s still open to the public!
Sunbeam Milk Bar
Gore, Southland, New Zealand. Photos taken by Liz 25 January 2019
I bought some chocolate and met the owner Ted Cooney.
We chatted a wee bit and I found that his grandparents had come to New Zealand from Ireland. The inside was quite sparse and I didn’t take photos, it was the outside I’d really wanted to capture. It was a bonus that Ted kindly allowed me to take his photograph for my post.
Text/photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)
A nice old-fashioned artifact, and the proprietor looks like a nice guy. There are still some places calling themselves “dairy bars” in the area where I grew up (rural NY), but most are now called “ice cream shacks” or something similar. There’s at least one county that still has more cows than people, and farm stands selling raw milk, cheese, etc. but the dairy bars have been replaced by “convenience stores” with gas pumps.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Interesting to hear about where you come from Robert. Raw milk has only happened here very recently as it was illegal to sell it until just the last few years. When we go to Invercargill there’s a farm that advertises raw milk. They have an interesting sign and I thought I might take a photo and do a post.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cool find…Ted is a character.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks Sharon! It was great to meet Ted!
LikeLike
Ted is rocking that tie! Such an adorable find Liz.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He is rocking that tie Dami.. Ted and his shop are a treasure!
LikeLike
This is wonderful, Liz, capturing a piece of history that in many places has been supplanted by fast-food restaurants and chains of convenience stores. I had never seen the term “milk bar” used before, but your photos helped to give me an idea of what it meant. I looked on the internet and found this little article on Wikipedia (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Milk_bar) that gave me some of the context for the initial creation of milk bars.
LikeLike