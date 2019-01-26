Bottled Sunshine

Drink Lane’s Bottled Sunshine. This delightful old-fashioned milk bar is on a street in Gore and I’ve been wanting to visit ever since I spotted it in late December. Yesterday I got there during the day and took photos of the outside before venturing into the shop. I don’t remember seeing such an authentic old milk bar that’s still open to the public!

Sunbeam Milk Bar

Gore, Southland, New Zealand. Photos taken by Liz 25 January 2019

sunbeam_milk_bar_02

sunbeam_milk_bar_01

sunbeam_milk_bar_03

I bought some chocolate and met the owner Ted Cooney.

sunbeam_milk_bar_04

sunbeam_milk_bar_05We chatted a wee bit and I found that his grandparents had come to New Zealand from Ireland. The inside was quite sparse and I didn’t take photos, it was the outside I’d really wanted to capture. It was a bonus that Ted kindly allowed me to take his photograph for my post.

Text/photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2019)

Advertisements

7 thoughts on “Bottled Sunshine

Add yours

  1. A nice old-fashioned artifact, and the proprietor looks like a nice guy. There are still some places calling themselves “dairy bars” in the area where I grew up (rural NY), but most are now called “ice cream shacks” or something similar. There’s at least one county that still has more cows than people, and farm stands selling raw milk, cheese, etc. but the dairy bars have been replaced by “convenience stores” with gas pumps.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

    1. Interesting to hear about where you come from Robert. Raw milk has only happened here very recently as it was illegal to sell it until just the last few years. When we go to Invercargill there’s a farm that advertises raw milk. They have an interesting sign and I thought I might take a photo and do a post.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply

  4. This is wonderful, Liz, capturing a piece of history that in many places has been supplanted by fast-food restaurants and chains of convenience stores. I had never seen the term “milk bar” used before, but your photos helped to give me an idea of what it meant. I looked on the internet and found this little article on Wikipedia (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Milk_bar) that gave me some of the context for the initial creation of milk bars.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: