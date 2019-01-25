Wind Vane Windfall

I thought there were no wind vanes to be found in Balclutha until one day I spied a harness racing one from the highway. Another time I spied a wind vane on the other side of the highway. This evening I found THREE MORE wind vanes in Balclutha! I wanted to photograph all five so here they are…

Harness Racing

Opposite side of the highway and closer to town: Weathercock

One Property, Two Vanes: Fishing and Hunting (popular activities here in the south)



— Fly fisherman reaching out to scoop his catch into the net; and yes, those are upturned boots on top of the trunk and branches.. quite surreal!

— Duck shooting: Hunter, retriever, ducks

— and I couldn’t resist taking a photo of the coal wagon in the front garden

Mystery weather vane on a hill, on private property, too far away to get close. Nigel took this photo as he has the best cellphone but I guess we need him to take a shot with his Olympus — It might be a person bending over into the wind. what do you think? Nigel thinks its a pre-historic Haast’s Eagle. I think he could be right!

Above image is tightly cropped, the one below is only lightly cropped.

Text by Liz, photos by Liz except the last one by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019)

