Stirling Point, Bluff I'm complaining loud and clear that I hate the new colour scheme that WordPress has just imposed. I went to Settings as per their blog-post but no option to revert. When I click on "Like" it just goes a slightly darker blue instead of orange – its hard to see the difference. Feeling irritated and seeking some solace in the sea. New Zealand. Liz 13 Nov 2018.
