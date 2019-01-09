Stirling Point, Bluff

I’m complaining loud and clear that I hate the new colour scheme that WordPress has just imposed. I went to Settings as per their blog-post but no option to revert. When I click on “Like” it just goes a slightly darker blue instead of orange – its hard to see the difference. Feeling irritated and seeking some solace in the sea. New Zealand. Liz 13 Nov 2018.
