Cornus Flowers in Bannerman Park

Yesterday I posted a photo of a Cornus (dogwood) tree in Bannerman Park taken by Nigel on 20 Dec 2018. While we were there I found a good position for a closer photo of the blooms and Nigel also took a shot from the same place. Here are both photos with similar composition.

Taken by Nigel

Taken by Liz

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

