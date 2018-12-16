Perching Orchid

When we were in Queens Park in Invercargill on 28 November, Nigel spotted this orchid perched in a tree on the main path. He took some photos as we both thought it looked attractive perched in the mature tree. I assume its one of our native orchids – we’ve seen plants just like this perched on trees when we’ve been bush walking. Invercargill, Southland, New Zealand

There’s way more native orchids than I ever thought. If you’re interested, there’s a great website I found recently. Here’s a link to the INDEX PAGE to their photos.

inv_qp_orchid_01

inv_qp_orchid_02

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)

