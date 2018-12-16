I really like the old porridge factory in Gore and on 22 October I wanted a photo featuring the Oat Toasting Ovens side. Nigel and I were both there so we took photos and I also took a photo of the flowers in an island bed of the nearby road intersection with Gore’s main street (which is also the main highway south). October was springtime and the island bed had some very pretty tulips!

Fleming & Company Creamoata Factory, Gore, Southland, New Zealand

First photo taken by Nigel, the others by Liz

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)

