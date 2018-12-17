Switzers Church

Switzers is the location of the old gold town that preceded Waikaia and its about 3km from the Waikaia village. You turn off onto a gravel driveway that goes up a hill, and around the bend this lovely little church is revealed. Switzers dates back to the gold mining days of the 1860s.

Photos taken 20 October 2018. Switzers, Southland, New Zealand

switzers_church_01

switzers_church_02

switzers_church_03

Nigel managed to capture my reflection in this window..

switzers_church_04

— First and last photos by Nigel, middle two by Liz

Related posts:  Switzers Church and Cross and Seating at Switzers

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)

Advertisements

3 thoughts on “Switzers Church

Add yours

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: