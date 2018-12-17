Switzers Church

Switzers is the location of the old gold town that preceded Waikaia and its about 3km from the Waikaia village. You turn off onto a gravel driveway that goes up a hill, and around the bend this lovely little church is revealed. Switzers dates back to the gold mining days of the 1860s.
Photos taken 20 October 2018. Switzers, Southland, New Zealand
Nigel managed to capture my reflection in this window..
— First and last photos by Nigel, middle two by Liz
Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)
beautiful old church – gorgeous photos
And yours, too, Liz🙂
Great photos, Nigel🙂
