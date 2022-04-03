Painting the Town RED

These are photos I took yesterday in Clyde during our afternoon trip into Central Otago. At long last I’ve learned the difference between Virginia Creeper and Boston Ivy! From what I’ve read I understand this to be Virginia Creeper. New Zealand.

~ Great page on Virginia Creeper here from University of Wisconsin – Madison

~ Virginia Creeper is Parthenocissus quinquefolia.

