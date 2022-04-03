Painting the Town RED

These are photos I took yesterday in Clyde during our afternoon trip into Central Otago. At long last I’ve learned the difference between Virginia Creeper and Boston Ivy! From what I’ve read I understand this to be Virginia Creeper. New Zealand.
~ Great page on Virginia Creeper here from University of Wisconsin – Madison
~ Virginia Creeper is Parthenocissus quinquefolia.
Click on any photo to enlarge.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022)
Gorgeous, Liz. I’ve always liked Virginia Creeper. Not sure how much damage it does to stonework though.
Yes, I don’t know about that either. There’s loads of it on that historic property.. which has lots of stonework from the old days. There’s another whole long length of it parallel to the street that’s not even in these photos 😀 Thanks Tracy, and I hope you’re having a lovely w/e. It’s so nice here this afternoon.
Beautiful!
Amazing to see.. such a transformation 🙂
