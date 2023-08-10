Seasonal Change

There’s a pretty rose growing over a pergola at Alexandra public garden so here’s some photos from two separate visits, one in spring and one in summer.

Central Otago, New Zealand.

Late mid-summer visit, 29 January 2023

Mostly hips and foliage in late midsummer but I found a nice bunch of peachy-pinky roses.

The plump hips look striking against clear blue sky.

Spring visit, 24 November 2022

Massed peachy-pinky roses (salmon, I guess) on the pergola, with a wide path running under the pergola straight toward an entrance gate to the garden which is from a town street (there’s a traffic round-about beyond).

Side view of the same pergola covered in salmon-coloured roses. Magenta peony flowers in foreground, and a reddish-purplish Cotinus (smoke bush) at the left.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022-2023)