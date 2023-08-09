Rock features

Rock pics from our walk at Butchers Dam in Central Otago, 30 April (autumn).

Rocks being one of the drawcards to visiting Central Otago. New Zealand

Huge rock where the top part is shaped like a lean-to with empty space under the ‘roof’. Clear blue sky background and rocky, grassy, sparse environment.

Plant lit up by the light, producing a hoar frost effect. Dry landscape of grasses, thyme and scrubby native shrubs. A scattering of large rugged rocks further up the hillside and bright blue sky behind them.

Big human-friendly rock. This family of three were happily settled in with their dog and kindly allowed me to take a photo. Clear blue sky and rugged dryland landscape.

Mountain range, a mix of evergreen/deciduous trees, and blue sky, reflected in Butchers Dam lake. The foreground is solid rock with a prominent native divaricating shrub in the centre. Very serene.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2023)