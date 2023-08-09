Dogwood Nov-Dec-Jan

A 3-month progression of dogwood blooms, Cornus sp.

Public garden, Alexandra, Central Otago. New Zealand

24 November 2022

Detail view of white dogwood flowers.

Mass of dogwood blooms spilling toward me in a flow of flowers.

This dogwood’s a good tall tree, towering above Nigel. Bountiful blooms.

04 December 2022

Fine branch of dogwood flowers, wide paved path, main garden beyond.

29 January 2023

Lower blooms colourfully in decay, still striking!

Upper blooms have lost their bracts which has left centres aloft like drumsticks lording it over foliage, all set against a deep blue sky.

The dogwood stands tall, higher than the black lamp post nearby.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022, 2023)