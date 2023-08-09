Dogwood Nov-Dec-Jan

A 3-month progression of dogwood blooms, Cornus sp.
Public garden, Alexandra, Central Otago. New Zealand
24 November 2022
Detail view of white dogwood flowers.
Mass of dogwood blooms spilling toward me in a flow of flowers.
This dogwood’s a good tall tree, towering above Nigel. Bountiful blooms.
04 December 2022
Fine branch of dogwood flowers, wide paved path, main garden beyond.
29 January 2023
Lower blooms colourfully in decay, still striking!
Upper blooms have lost their bracts which has left centres aloft like drumsticks lording it over foliage, all set against a deep blue sky.
The dogwood stands tall, higher than the black lamp post nearby.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2022, 2023)
It seems odd to see dogwood in full sunlight. Here, they’re an understory tree, doing best in shade or dappled light.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dogwoods very popular here, but usually out in the open. Our summer heat’s nothing like yours. I’ll keep an eye out at the bigger gardens to see if any of theirs are in the understorey of plantings.
LikeLiked by 1 person