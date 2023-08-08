Following on from my last post.. same mural, different angle.

–The bird at the top is a mutton bird, Tītī, or sooty shearwater – plump chicks are prized as a food source for those Māori whose genealogy allows the right to visit the Tītī Islands to participate in the seasonal harvest. There are 21 such islands surrounding Rakiura (Stewart Island).

“Good as Gold” – by Shane Walker (Tauranga).

Celebrates local icons and the maritime industry.

–Marine radio operator Meri Leask, Stirling Point Lighthouse, Golden Lea oyster dredging trawler, and an orange buoy. See my last post for more info on these.

Mural by Shane Walker (Tauranga).. nice mural page at his website.

More gorgeous mural art in Southland: South Sea Spray

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2023)