As far as I know, these flowers are Gaura lindheimeri or butterfly bush. We found the lovely patch of flowers on 29 January 2023. Alexandra public gardens, in Central Otago, New Zealand.
Text and photos 1,2 by Liz, pic 3 by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2023)
There are several pretty cultivars used in gardens here, but seeing the natives on the prairie is pure delight!
These grow all over The Holler! I love them.
It must be an *amazing* sight when they’re in bloom!
