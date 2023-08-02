Butterfly Bush

As far as I know, these flowers are Gaura lindheimeri or butterfly bush. We found the lovely patch of flowers on 29 January 2023. Alexandra public gardens, in Central Otago, New Zealand.

Text and photos 1,2 by Liz, pic 3 by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2023)

3 thoughts on “Butterfly Bush

Add yours

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: