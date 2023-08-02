Beachcombing

From the birthday trip, a few hours later than yesterday’s Lotti’s Lookout.
Beach at Taieri Mouth (near the campground) 11 July 2023.
Clutha District, New Zealand
Kelp washed up on the beach, still attached to rock!
Me taking the photo shown at the beginning of this post 🙂
Me standing on the expansive white sand beach, photographing surf.
Large dark kelp on the sand reminding me of an octopus!
Text and photos 1,4 by Liz, photos 2,3 by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2023)
The kelp does look like an octopus!
Lovely. Love your red hat! Glad you had a lovely day to take photos. It’s a lovely spot there.
My cosy merino/possum hat! Think I got it in Hokitika 😀
